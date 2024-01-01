Cooper targets Spurs defender Rodon for Leicester

Leicester City’s appointment of Steve Cooper as manager will impact their transfer moves.

The newly promoted Premier League club have been chasing Joe Rodon over the past few weeks.

The 26-year-old is at Tottenham, where he is surplus to requirements to boss Ange Postecoglou.

Per the Leicester Mercury, the fact that Cooper gave Rodon his debut in the Championship at Swansea City several years ago will stand Leicester in good stead.

"I think Joe is a big player for us. He has had a very good start to the season, and the exciting thing with Joe is he is only going to get better," Cooper told swanseacity.com at the time:

"I really believe in his potential.

"He is a right-footed center-back playing on the left, which just shows his quality of how he can play with the ball. He is taking great responsibility, with and without the ball, and he is only going to grow in this environment.

"I think he is a really good player and I am enjoying working with him. He loves Swansea, he loves playing for the football club. He is proud to represent the club – those are his words not mine – and he is giving his all day in and day out.

"It’s a real honor to work with him and the guys every day as they only want to improve and support their team-mates. Joe is a fantastic example of that. If he keeps going as he only good things will happen for him with club and country.”