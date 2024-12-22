Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Lawyer can see Chelsea taking legal action over Mudryk case
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid move for wantaway Man Utd striker Rashford
Man Utd teammates claim Rashford "doesn't seem interested"

Napoli plan Jan move for Man Utd defender Maguire

Paul Vegas
Napoli plan Jan move for Man Utd defender Maguire
Napoli plan Jan move for Man Utd defender MaguireAction Plus
Napoli are eyeing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for the January market.

The Athletic says Napoli see the England international as cover for Alessandro Buongiorno.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Galatasaray are also interested in Maguire ahead of the winter transfer window.

Napoli chief Giovanni Manna has had success working the English market and is ready to try again with Maguire his focus.

He told DAZN: "Buongiorno's injury is certainly a topic. The idea of ​​going to get a replacement implies several evaluations: if we take a young player, we must consider that it will take six months for him to grow and we will not find him ready next year.

"If instead we opt for an important name, we will immediately insert him into the team."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaguire HarryBuongiorno AlessandroNapoliManchester UnitedGalatasaraySerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
PSG coach Enrique pushed about Osimhen rumours
McTominay on leaving Man Utd for Napoli: It didn't take me long to make the decision
Galatasaray rival Juventus for Man Utd defender Lindelof