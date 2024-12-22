Napoli plan Jan move for Man Utd defender Maguire

Napoli are eyeing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for the January market.

The Athletic says Napoli see the England international as cover for Alessandro Buongiorno.

Galatasaray are also interested in Maguire ahead of the winter transfer window.

Napoli chief Giovanni Manna has had success working the English market and is ready to try again with Maguire his focus.

He told DAZN: "Buongiorno's injury is certainly a topic. The idea of ​​going to get a replacement implies several evaluations: if we take a young player, we must consider that it will take six months for him to grow and we will not find him ready next year.

"If instead we opt for an important name, we will immediately insert him into the team."