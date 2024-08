Leicester medical today for Spurs midfielder Skipp

Leicester City are closing a deal for Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp today.

Spurs have accepted a £10m offer from Leicester City for Skipp.

The midfielder is today undergoing a medical ahead of signing with the Foxes.

The Athletic says everything is on track for Skipp to complete his move some time today.

The Foxes host Spurs on Monday night.