Leicester boss Cooper admits going to Spurs short of numbers

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper admits they go to Tottenham on Monday short of numbers.

Strikers Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy are both out for the trip.

"Patson obviously is not great news,” the 44-year-old said. “He suffered quite a serious ankle injury last week in the game in Lens and he is going to be out for a good few months. He’s having an operation today (Friday). That’s really unfortunate for him because he was looking good in pre-season.

“Vards, similarly, he’s been injured since the second week of pre-season now, when we were on one of our pre-season camps. He’s closer to returning but it will be a little while, although he’s itching to get back. But it’s not great at that end of the pitch.

“He’s right at the latter stages of rehab now and just making sure he can fight past those final stages before he returns. With experience and age a little bit, he really understands his body and he knows what it takes.

“It’s not the first injury he’s recovered from or even played with and he will have a big say in that process of returning. We’ll work together with him.”

Cooper added: “Conor Coady will be out for a few more weeks as well with his hamstring, but Luke Thomas has returned to training.”