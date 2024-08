Leicester make offer for Panathinaikos striker Ioannidis

Leicester City have made an offer for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis.

Ioannidis has been tracked by Ipswich Town this summer.

But the Telegraph says Leicester are preparing to make an offer for the Greece international this week.

Ioannidis has scored a total of 40 goals in 144 games for Panathinaikos.

In addition, he has 11 international matches for Greece with two goals.