Ipswich, Bologna table offers for Panathinaikos striker Ioannidis

Ipswich have made a bid for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis.

The Tractor Boys have offered €25m for Ioannidis, but aren't alone in their interest.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Bologna have also bid €18m plus bonuses for the striker.

Greek sources have told TWTD that Panathinaikos are hoping to see the price pushed up to €30m.

Last season, Ioannidis scored 23 goals across all competitions for Panathinaikos.