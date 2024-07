Leicester rival Ipswich for Panathinaikos striker Ioannidis

Leicester City are chasing Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis.

Ioannidis is expected to leave Panathinaikos this summer and is attracting interest from across Europe.

Nottingham Forest have been keen since the end of the season. Ipswich Town are also interested.

SDNA says Leicester had a serious look at Ioannidis a year ago and are now reviving plans for the Greece international.

Panathinaikos want £20-25m to sell.