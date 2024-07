Leicester and Juventus continue Soule talks

Leicester City remain in talks with Juventus for Matias Soule.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says winger himself is ready to switch to the Premier League new-boys, but Juventus have not yet accepted an offer from Leicester.

Advertisement Advertisement

Leicester are offering €30m for the 21-year-old.

Soulé himself has previously revealed that the Premier League is an ambition of his.

However, Juve are insisting on at least €45m to part with the winger.