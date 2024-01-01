Tribal Football
Leicester, Ipswich chasing Sassuolo striker Pinamonti

Italian striker Andrea Pinamonti could be on his way to the Premier League this summer.

The Sassuolo forward is ready to leave the club as a result of their relegation from Serie A.Per [a href="https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/transfers-live-arsenal-manutd-zirkzee-33165388" target="_blank"][i]The Mirror, Leicester have been impressed by the 25-year-old target man, who narrowly missed out on a Euro 2024 place.

He may also be on the radar of the Ipswich, who were also promoted to the Premier League this summer.

Both sides are hoping they can add firepower to their squads to avoid going straight back down.

However, Italian strikers have often struggled to adapt to the Premier League, such as Gianluca Scamacca at West Ham United.

