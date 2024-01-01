Leicester in contact with Braithwaite

Tribal Football
Leicester City are being linked with free agent Martin Braithwaite.

The former Middlesbrough striker is available after buying out the final year of his Espanyol contract last week.

The Dane, 33, has been in talks with Olympiakos and was expected to sign this weekend.

But the deal has stalled and Braithwaite is now considering other offers on the table.

The Mirror says the Foxes are among rival clubs in contact and Braithwaite is open to speaking with the Premier League new-boys.

