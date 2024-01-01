Tribal Football
Everton, Southampton, Leicester all in Braithwaite talks
Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite is attracting major Premier League interest.

Despite their LaLiga return, Braithwaite could be on the move after falling out with Espanyol management.

Tipsbladet says  the Dane is in talks with Premier League clubs.

Everton, Southampton and Leicester City are all keen - but Braithwaite is also in contact with other  English clubs, which are still unnamed.

At the same time, Espanyol haven't dropped hopes of convincing the veteran to pen a new deal.

