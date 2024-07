Everton target Braithwaite stalls Olympiakos move

Former Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite remains a free agent.

The Denmark international was expected to sign for Olympiakos this weekend.

However, Marca says the move is stalling, with Braithwaite now taking his time over the offers he has on the table.

The 33 year-old has bought out the final year of his Espanyol contract to become a free agent.

Along with Olympiakos, Everton are also being linked with Braithwaite this past week.