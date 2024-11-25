Leicester hope to replace Cooper ahead of Brentford clash with English coach targeted

Former Leicester City head coach Steve Cooper was shockingly sacked this week as the club search for a replacement before their next game against Brentford.

Cooper lasted for 15 games in charge of the Foxes who departed the club after a disappointing 2-1 home defeat by Chelsea, leaving them two points above the relegation zone which has left many fans worried.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Brighton and Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is reportedly a target who the club believe can turn things around at the newly promoted club who have looked lifeless in their games so far this season.

Potter was recently a top target for the England role before Thomas Tuchel was snapped up by the Three Lions who clearly saw the potential in the English coach who found major success at the Seagulls just a few seasons ago.

Former Manchester United striker and most recently interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is also on the list on candidates after he had an impressive run of form with a United side who were patiently waiting for the arrival of new head coach Ruben Amorim.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play