Leicester fullback Justin: Cooper preseason a breath of fresh air

Leicester City fullback James Justin has enjoyed a first preseason under manager Steve Cooper.

Justin was speaking after Friday's preseason defeat to Palermo.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air,” the 26-year-old told the club's website of Cooper. “The new gaffer has come in with fresh ideas and wanting to build on what we’ve done last year and I’m really looking forward to the season and how we do.

“One of first things that he said to us was that we had a good last season, but the Premier League is a whole different level and we’ve got to evolve on our ideas and get Premier League ready, that’s been his big mantra so far.

“We’re working step by step to get there on the training pitch. We’ll go away next week and that’ll be a good chance to iron out some creases. Everyone has their own goals and wants to do as well as possible.”