Sevilla closing deal for released Leicester striker Iheanacho

Sevilla are closing a deal for released Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigeria international was allowed to come off contract at Leicester this month.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg reports that Iheanacho has agreed a contract with Sevilla.

According to Plettenberg, he will arrive in Spain to undergo a medical check-up either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Iheanacho played 232 games for Leicester and scored 61 goals.