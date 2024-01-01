Leicester defender Vestergaard: Danes good for the club

Tribal Football
Leicester City defender Jannick Vestergaard says the club's Danish contingent support eachother.

Vestergaard was speaking after last night's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Mads Hermansen was in goal, while Jannik Vestergaard and Victor Kristiansen took their place in defence. 

Vestergaard told Viaplay:  "It is really good for the entire dressing room that there is someone with common sense who can balance it all.

"So I think we benefit from that ourselves - and the whole team benefits from it."

