Leicester defender Vestergaard: Danes good for the club

Leicester City defender Jannick Vestergaard says the club's Danish contingent support eachother.
Vestergaard was speaking after last night's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.
Mads Hermansen was in goal, while Jannik Vestergaard and Victor Kristiansen took their place in defence.
Vestergaard told Viaplay: "It is really good for the entire dressing room that there is someone with common sense who can balance it all.
"So I think we benefit from that ourselves - and the whole team benefits from it."