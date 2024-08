WATCH: Vardy enjoys super Prem return; winds up Spurs fans - and tells Romero to go forth and multiply!

Leicester City great Jamie Vardy enjoyed winding up Tottenham's away fans during last night's 1-1 draw.

Vardy, 37, struck for the Foxes to cancel out Pedro Porro's opener for the visitors.

The veteran enjoyed sticking it to Tottenham's away section, while also had a pop at his marker Cristian Romero as he was substituted by Foxes manager Steve Cooper.

Watch below: