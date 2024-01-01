The 5 players key to Leicester staying up this season

Leicester City matched the number of wins in a Championship season last year as they topped the league in what was an extremely impressive campaign.

The Foxes bounced straight back up to the top flight and will have a huge job on their hands as they try and stay up once again.

If the club is to do this however, they have 5 key players who they can rely on and use to ensure they are safe from relegation.

JAMIE VARDY

Vardy has scored 188 goals for Leicester City in his 12 years at the King Power Stadium and has been crucial to the success the club has had in recent years.

A top 5 list without the Englishman would be nothing, the club's promotion last season would not have happened without his 18 goals and the upcoming season could surely be a disaster without him as well.

ABDUL FATAWU

After an impressive season on loan from Sporting Lisbon, in which he bagged 13 assists and 7 goals last season, Fatawu has recently signed a new, permanent contract with Leicester as the club look to keep those who were crucial to their promotion.

Fatawu has just turned 20 years old and despite his age has become a fan favourite at the King Power stadium with many supporters eager to see the winger in action each week.

The Ghana international won’t just be crucial for the upcoming season but he will have a long-term impact at the club as he grows as a forward.

HARRY WINKS

The Tottenham academy graduate, who joined Leicester on a permanent deal last summer, is yet another player who glued the Midlands side together to form a title winning side.

Winks, who is now 28, is in his prime and is often overlooked by many due to his low goal contributions. Last season the midfielder earned 0 assists and just 2 goals but this is due to the fact that Winks is a controlling midfielder rather than somebody who is attack-minded.

Leicester would not have had the lowest number of goals conceded if it wasn’t for Winks as his ability to lockdown any threat and pacify the league's strongest attacks was vital in the club's promotion-winning campaign.

RICARDO PEREIRA

After signing for Leicester City in the summer of 2018, Portugal international and full-back Ricardo has become a firm fans’ favourite over the years.

The 30 year old has proven himself to be rapid, skilful and versatile as he can play right full-back, inverted full-back, midfielder and winger, as well as being excellent both defensively and offensively.

Last season saw him play an absolutely key role as an inverted full-back, with previous manager Enzo Maresca relying on the Portuguese maestro for both going forward and on the low block.

JANNICK VESTERGAARD

Despite turning 32, Vestergaard received a fresh start under Maresca as he played 44 games last season in what was a pivotal year for the Danish international.

Vestergaard is a towering giant at the back for Leicester and last season he proved himself to be unplayable for the club after only being played in Cup competitions in the club's relegation season in 2022-2023.

Age is just a number for the defender and if he continues his form into the Premier League then he could have his best season yet for the Foxes.