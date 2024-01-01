Tribal Football
Leicester closing deal for Chelsea striker Fofana
Chelsea outcast David Datro Fofana has reportedly agreed a deal with Leicester City.

As the Blues brought in former Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, Fofana is going the opposite way.

Per London World, the striker is set to get a move to the Midlands for regular game time.

He is going to be moving on an initial loan, which Chelsea want to turn into an obligation to buy.

However, Leicester are much more likely to accept a deal that only includes a buy option.

Fofana was on loan at Burnley in the Premier League during the second half of last season.

