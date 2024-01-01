Leicester chasing Chelsea striker who is expected to leave the club this summer

Leicester City are reportedly leading the race to secure the signature of David Datro Fofana.

The 21-year-old is a forward who has barely seen any action with the Stamford Bridge club.

Fofana, who signed in 2023, went on loan to Union Berlin and Burnley in the past year.

Fabrizio Romano states that Fofana expects to be sold or loaned out this summer.

He will be hoping to go to a first division club where he can play regular football.

The likes of Leicester, Stuttgart, and Villarreal are said to be pushing for his signature.