Leicester fans plan protest for Arsenal clash

Leicester fans are planning a protest against the club’s hierarchy during Saturday’s televised match against Arsenal.

Supporters are frustrated with leadership decisions they feel led to relegation in 2023 and could cause another drop this season.

A planned march to King Power Stadium will include a symbolic protest in the 14th minute, referencing the club’s infamous 14-second delay in registering Adrien Silva in 2017.

The fan group, called Project Reset, stated: “At Leicester, trust between fans, players and those running the club has eroded with time.

“In a period of persistent instability and declining results, continued silence has become unforgivable as the club appears lacking in direction and vision. It fuels the perception that fans are, at best, expected to be devoted cheerleaders – regardless of what the grand plan might be.

‘With a lack of clear guidance from the hierarchy, fans are left guessing. Decisions appear reactionary, inconsistent, and without reference to any clear guiding principles.

“Quite simply, something has to change – and that is why we’re advocating for a footballing reset at Leicester City.”