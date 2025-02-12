Havertz hands Arsenal new attacking blow

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has suffered an injury setback during the squad's training camp in Dubai.

The Daily Mail says the injury is hamstring related and occurred on Monday.

The Germany international is now facing a spell out due to the issue.

It's suggested Havertz broke down during a training session in Dubai, where the Gunners squad have spent the past week.

Havertz is Arsenal's top scorer this season with 15 goals.

Arsenal's players were due to return to London on Tuesday. 

