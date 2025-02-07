Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy lays out Evans, Monga plans

Leicester City’s rising talents Jake Evans and Jeremy Monga will be part of the club’s pre-season plans, with hopes of integrating them into the first team next season.

The 16 and 15-year-olds have impressed at U21 level and regularly trained with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s senior squad, attracting interest from other clubs, especially in Monga.

Van Nistelrooy confirmed the duo will join first-team preparations this summer, highlighting the club’s long-term plans for their development.

Van Nistelrooy said: “Jake Evans and Jeremy Monga are very closely monitored by us in their performances in the Under-21s. Fifteen and 16-year-olds who are performing in PL2 on a regular basis and doing well there.

“They are on a weekly basis part of first-team training and will continue to do so over the coming months. They will be part of next year’s set-up in terms of how we plan a pre-season.

“They are vital parts already, even though they’re 15 and 16. It’s hard to imagine at their age they are part of team training on a regular basis and in the plans of this football club.”