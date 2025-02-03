Everton midfielder Garner says his assist for Beto was best of career

Everton Midfielder Garner says his assist for Beto is the best in his career

Midfielder James Garner called his assist for Beto in Everton’s 4-0 win over Leicester the best of his career so far.

Making his first appearance since October, he was named Player of the Match after an impressive performance.

Along with his stunning assist, Garner created three chances, hit the post, and contributed defensively as well.

Speaking to evertontv, Garner said: "I'm happy to finally get a start after such a long period out. A tough period, but I'm happy the way I played. I maybe gassed out towards the end, but I've not played in four months, so that was going to happen. It was longer than I expected as well but you know it's needed minutes and hopefully I can get stronger and fitter each game."

On his assist, he continued: "That's probably the best one I've made. I turned forward and didn't have many options and I've got that type of pass in my locker. I've been speaking to Beto over the past few weeks and he keeps on telling me every time I get it pass to him pass to him so that's why he was made up with me.

"I think from minute one, well, the first 10 seconds, we showed our quality.

"We scored different types of goals. Ili's at the end was him pressing up high, mine was a nice pass through, Tarky's was a nice pass through. There's different goals that we scored today and we arguably should have scored more."