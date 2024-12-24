Barcelona eyeing Crystal Palace fullback Mitchell

Tribal Football
Barcelona are eyeing Crystal Palace fullback Tyrick Mitchell.

Knowing the England international is about to enter the final six months of his current deal, Sport says Barca chief Deco is weighing up a move for the defender.

Tottenham and Arsenal are also monitoring the situation and could offer Mitchell a higher salary than Barcelona,.

It's understood two new fullbacks are a priority for Deco at Barca ahead of next season.

Mitchell, who has two England caps to his name, has three assists in 21 competitive appearances this season.

