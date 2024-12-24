Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy confirms Barry-Murphy coaching coup

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed Brian Barry-Murphy is set to join his coaching staff.

Barry-Murphy had enjoyed great success as Manchester City U21 and U18 coach before surprisingly resigning at the start of this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van Nistelrooy said: "It's not official yet but I can confirm, 99.9 per cent is done on the contracts. I'm very happy to add him to the coaching team.

"It's a very important factor in the translation of the game model to the training pitch, developing the team, the unit and individual to the max.

"He is excellent in that and I'm very happy to add him to the team."