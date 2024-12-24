Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question
UNCOVERED: Why Rashford furious with Man Utd chiefs

Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy confirms Barry-Murphy coaching coup

Paul Vegas
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy confirms Barry-Murphy coaching coup
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy confirms Barry-Murphy coaching coupLeicester City/Facebook
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed Brian Barry-Murphy is set to join his coaching staff.

Barry-Murphy had enjoyed great success as Manchester City U21 and U18 coach before surprisingly resigning at the start of this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Van Nistelrooy said: "It's not official yet but I can confirm, 99.9 per cent is done on the contracts. I'm very happy to add him to the coaching team.

"It's a very important factor in the translation of the game model to the training pitch, developing the team, the unit and individual to the max.

"He is excellent in that and I'm very happy to add him to the team."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBarry-Murphy BrianLeicesterManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Man City set to reject any offer for academy star despite Fulham and West Ham interest
Several Premier League sides chase Bayern Munich star as January approaches