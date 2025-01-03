Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy admits Hermansen setback

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Leicester City shot stopper Mads Hermansen has seen a specialist about his groin injury.

The no.1 keeper has been absent for the past three matches under new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Now he may be out for a lot longer than the club had initially feared.

Van Nistelrooy and his staff had felt that Hermansen would recuperate quickly from the injury.

But the specialist has stated that he may have to spend at least a few more weeks rehabbing.

Van Nistelrooy said: “Mads won't be available (for the next game). He's been assessed over the past week. 

“He's been in his rehab programme. There's not a clear picture but he'll be out for a couple of weeks at least.”

