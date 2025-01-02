Leicester face points deduction after shocking financial losses revealed

Newly promoted club Leicester City could be heading for a Premier League points deduction.

The Foxes are In the relegation places and will find it difficult to survive if they get any points taken off them.

Per The Sun, Leicester have put out pre-tax losses of £92.5M and £90M in 2022 and 2023.

Premier League clubs are permitted losses of no more than £105M over three years.

The figures would put Leicester at nearly double that amount in a two-year spell.

The club will be told by January 13 if they have breached PSR rules, which will lead to charges and an eventual points deduction.