Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy admits Cannon recall options

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that one of his first team players may be recalled.

The Dutchman is mulling over what he can do with his squad in the January transfer window.

Given money is tight, bringing back loanees is one route available to the Dutchman.

Talking to reporters, he said on Tom Cannon, who is at Stoke City: “He’s definitely one on the list for us. We keep a close eye on him like we do with all the boys who are on loan.

“Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. It’s still a possibility (he stays at Stoke).

“But we’re looking in this window at his situation, what would be best for him and for the club.”