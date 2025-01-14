Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays
Man Utd defender Maguire blast for Havertz sparked Arsenal brawl
Man Utd push Vivell to commit to long-term contract

Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy admits Cannon recall options

Ansser Sadiq
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy admits Cannon recall options
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy admits Cannon recall optionsTribalfootball
Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that one of his first team players may be recalled.

The Dutchman is mulling over what he can do with his squad in the January transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Given money is tight, bringing back loanees is one route available to the Dutchman.

Talking to reporters, he said on Tom Cannon, who is at Stoke City: “He’s definitely one on the list for us. We keep a close eye on him like we do with all the boys who are on loan.

“Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. It’s still a possibility (he stays at Stoke). 

“But we’re looking in this window at his situation, what would be best for him and for the club.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLeicesterStoke CityChampionshipCannon ThomasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
FA CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Plymouth host Liverpool; Man Utd face Leicester
Leicester’s Choudhury and Southampton’s Brereton Diaz set to drop into Championship
Liverpool's Koumas wanted by several Championship sides this winter