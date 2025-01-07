Liverpool's Koumas wanted by several Championship sides this winter

Liverpool forward Lewis Koumas is drawing interest from clubs in the Championship.

The 19-year-old has been hugely impressive for Stoke City on loan this season.

However, Stoke are struggling in the Championship and may face losing Koumas.

Per The Mail, Liverpool are happy with the loan and do not see a need to cut it short.

But that is not stopping teams like Sheffield United, West Brom, and Watford inquiring.

There may be a chance of a permanent exit, but only if a very large offer is received.