Wood happy proving Forest matchwinner: Just fantastic

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood was delighted to prove the matchwinner in Monday's victory over Crystal Palace.

Wood struck miway through the second-half for Forest's 1-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said: "Fantastic. We knew that we needed that home win to get a kickstart for the season, and thankfully we got it tonight. It is about doing what we have been doing all season and being consistent with things. We managed to get the goal and then to also see it out at the end.

"We know how good those players are and what fantastic players they are for our team and we sorely miss them at times but we showed tonight that we have a great squad that can help us compete in the league.

"You just have to keep going. There is always going to be another chance and you have to keep going. I was unlucky in the first half and a couple could have bounced a different way and I was unlucky to miss with a header. There will always be another chance around the corner and you have to be ready for it."

On his goal, he said: "I've no scored many from outside the box. I try to keep them inside the box because it's a lot easier. You just try to get it on target and then anything can happen. It just trickled under Dean's (Henderson) hand. But it is one of those you have to take the shot and thankfully it went in."

On Forest sitting 8th in the league, Wood concluded: "You have to have as high expectations as possible and keep believing that you can keep doing better and better. How we have started the season we believe we can keep improving and pushing further and further up the table."