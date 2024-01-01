Nuno happy for Forest fans after victory over Palace

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was left delighted with their 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Chris Wood hit the winner midway through the second-half, with Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson allowing his shot to squirm under him and into the net.

Nuno said afterwards: "It is a great feeling, especially for the fans. We have been waiting for this moment to celebrate together and they got it today. We had huge help from them as always and we are delighted to give them this win.

"It was a tight game for all of the game. Our goalkeeper Mats (Sels) was the best player on our team, that says a lot for how tough it was. It says a lot about the quality of Palace and how they make us defend, but we were happy to do that.

"We controlled the game better in the first half in terms of offensive actions and creating chances but in the second we controlled the momentum of the game better, not allowing Palace to put us on the ropes."

On Wood, he said: "Chris gives us much more than the goals but we are delighted that he scores for us. He is huge for us, the way he links, the way he defends. His voice in the dressing room is important, the way he leads by example for the younger lads. We are very grateful for him.

"The win helps. The performance and also the previous one before the break was good. The bar is high in terms of commitment and we cannot allow the players to relax. Never. The most difficult thing in football is sustaining your performances."