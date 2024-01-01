Forest matchwinner Wood on Nuno: Fantastic to have a manager right behind you

Wood on Nuno's faith in him: "It is fantastic to have a manager that's right behind you"

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored again on Monday night and attributed his goal-scoring streak this season to manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wood bagged his fifth goal of the season as Forest beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to claim another 3 points and the Reds' their first home win of the campaign much to the delight of the City Ground crowd.

Only Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Bryan Mbeumo have scored more league goals than Wood this season which he has put down to Nuno’s ever-growing belief in the New Zealander this season.

“I've got the backing of Nuno and it's fantastic to have a manager that's right behind you," he said. "And we've got a great team that creates a lot of chances as we saw tonight. You have just got to be ready to stick them on the back of the net.”

“We've known we needed a home win to get a kick started for the season so thankfully we got it tonight.

“We're looking good but it's just keeping doing the same things that we work on the training pitch and it comes to the fore – and then just seeing it out at the end of the game, which we did.

“We showed tonight, we've got a full squad that we can compete with and then go as high as we can in the league and things like that. We've got great players in the squad.”

The win against the Eagles lifted the side to eighth in the table but Wood believes Forest can push even higher.

“I think we've got to have high expectations, you have got to push as high as possible, keep believing that you can keep doing better and better and I think with what we do and how we've started the season, You can just keep pushing up the league and you have got to take game by game. We've got a great game on Friday to kick start and go again.”