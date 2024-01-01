Cooper gives Buonanotte injury and praises Ndidi's excellent performance

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper spoke on Facundo Buonanotte who missed out on the starting line-up at Crystal Palace and also Wilfred Ndidi who bagged two assists in the 2-2 draw.

Loanee midfielder Buonanotte had undergone a scan before the Palace game this weekend which left Cooper feeling cautious.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Argentine star was left on the bench and did not earn any minutes due to his groin concern which Cooper spoke about after the game.

“He had a scan a few days ago,” Cooper said. “Luckily it wasn’t anything too serious and he made the bench today. It was a real pity for him really because he came on against Villa and did well, and has trained well.

“He would have been in contention to start but we had to be cautious with him. He’ll be back in training when we get back in training and will be in contention next week (against Everton).”

Ndidi's appearance on the team sheet frustrated fans as they wanted a more attacking approach, the Nigerian midfielder proved many wrong however after he bagged two assists for Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi.

“He did quite a lot of that last season from the analysis I did,” Cooper said on Ndidi’s advanced position. “We have the players to make decisions on certain profiles for certain games in certain positions.

“Wilf delivered today. He’s had a long week travelling and there was thought about the international boys, whether they should play or not. But Wilf’s got so many Premier League appearances under him, which doesn’t mean you start a game but we felt today we needed that and luckily it showed.”