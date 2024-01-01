Leicester boss Cooper explains Vestergaard Cup absence

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper has confirmed Jannick Vestergaard missed their Carabao Cup shootout win against Walsall due to injury.

The Dane is recovering from an ankle injury.

Cooper said after the Cup win: "Jannik has an ankle injury.

"I don't know if he will be ready for the weekend, but hopefully he will be back on grass at the start of next week.

"He is in the last phase of rehabilitation, Saturday may be too early for him, but next week he will definitely be back."