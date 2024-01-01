Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
I'M DONE: Enzo Zidane ends playing career
Galatasaray chief Hatipoglu warns Juventus, Chelsea off Osimhen
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney

Leicester boss Cooper explains Vestergaard Cup absence

Leicester boss Cooper explains Vestergaard Cup absence
Leicester boss Cooper explains Vestergaard Cup absenceAction Plus
Leicester City boss Steve Cooper has confirmed Jannick Vestergaard missed their Carabao Cup shootout win against Walsall due to injury.

The Dane is recovering from an ankle injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cooper said after the Cup win: "Jannik has an ankle injury.

"I don't know if he will be ready for the weekend, but hopefully he will be back on grass at the start of next week.

"He is in the last phase of rehabilitation, Saturday may be too early for him, but next week he will definitely be back."

Mentions
Vestergaard JannikLeicesterWalsallPremier LeagueLeague One
Related Articles
Okagbue comes to rescue of Leicester boss Cooper
Cooper accepts Leicester fans upset after Cup shootout win against Walsall
Adomah says Villa's rise to the Champions League is unprecedented