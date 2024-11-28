Leicester approached Moyes last week as he looks to return to management

Former West Ham boss David Moyes was approached by Leicester City this week.

The veteran Scotsman was a candidate to take the job at the King Power Stadium club.

Per The Mail, the Foxes eventually went with ex-Manchester United first-team coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Moyes did want to get back to management and was of immediate interest to Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

Ultimately, the two parties may have decided that it was not an ideal fit at the present moment.

Moyes is likely to have more chances to get back into the Premier League in the coming months.

