Leicester open Juventus talks for Soule

Leicester City have made a move for Juventus winger Matias Soule.

The Argentina international enjoyed an outstanding season on-loan with relegated Frosinone last term.

Soule's form has attracted interest from Roma - but Leicester are also keen.

Sky Italia says the Foxes are ready to offer €25m for the winger.

For their part, Juve are seeking €10m to sell Soule this summer.