Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Leicester haggle with Juventus over Soule price

Leicester haggle with Juventus over Soule price
Leicester haggle with Juventus over Soule price
Leicester haggle with Juventus over Soule priceProfimedia
Leicester City are haggling with Juventus for Matias Soule.

The Foxes have made a €25m cash offer for the Argentine, who has come off a superb season on-loan with Frosinone last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, TMW says while Juve chief Cristiano Giuntoli is ready to sell, he is insisting Soule won't leave for less than €35m.

The Foxes have already raided Serie A once this week to land Atalanta defender Caleb Okoli.

Interestingly, Okoli is close to Soule and has been urging the winger to join him in England.

Mentions
Serie ASoule MatiasLeicesterJuventusFrosinonePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leicester open Juventus talks for Soule
West Ham eyeing Juventus winger Soule
DONE DEAL: Leicester sign Atalanta defender Okoli