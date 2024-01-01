Leicester haggle with Juventus over Soule price

Leicester City are haggling with Juventus for Matias Soule.
The Foxes have made a €25m cash offer for the Argentine, who has come off a superb season on-loan with Frosinone last term.
However, TMW says while Juve chief Cristiano Giuntoli is ready to sell, he is insisting Soule won't leave for less than €35m.
The Foxes have already raided Serie A once this week to land Atalanta defender Caleb Okoli.
Interestingly, Okoli is close to Soule and has been urging the winger to join him in England.