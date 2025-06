Tottenham striker Ellis Lehane has signed pro terms.

The 18 year-old put pen to paper on a first pro contract on Friday.

Lehane struck 15 goals in all competitions for Spurs U18s in 2024/25, including a hat-trick against Leicester City in April.

He has also made four appearances with the U21s and also boasts one goal.

Lehane posted to social media: "(I'm) happy to sign my first professional contract with Spurs."