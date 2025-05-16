Leeds United issue statement after Ampadu’s son is seen wearing a Galatasaray shirt

Leeds United insist Ethan Ampadu has their full support as images of his son in a Galatasaray shirt were revealed this week.

The image was posted to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, by Ampadu’s former partner and has caused controversy amongst fans. Many believe it links to two fans - Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight who were tragically killed prior to the club's UEFA Cup semi-final clash against the Turkish side in April 2000.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club’s statement read: “Leeds United are aware of an image circulating online of Ethan Ampadu’s son.

“Ethan separated from his partner several months ago and has no responsibility for the image in question. Ethan is aware of and sensitive to the tragic loss within the Loftus and Speight families.”

“The club asks for Ethan’s privacy to be respected in what is a difficult time for him personally. Our captain has been a leader on and off the pitch this season, demonstrating his commitment to the club, its history, and the broader Leeds community.

“Ethan has the full support of everybody at Leeds United. The club will be making no further comment.”

Ampadu has been at the forefront of remembrance events in memory of the two fans and he was one of the players who laid flowers and a shirt down in front of the away end at Luton Town in acknowledgement of the 25th anniversary of the tragedy.