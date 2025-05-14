Coufal Jr signs with West Ham just as Dad released

The son of Vladimir Coufal has signed with West Ham United's academy.

Just as his father is being released by the Hammers, Niclas Coufal has signed with the club's junior team.

TalkSPORT says the development is expected to see Coufal seek a new club in England so not to disrupt his son's football development.

Everton and promoted Leeds United are interested in the 32 year-old defender.

Coufal Snr announced Niclas' signing on social media: “Dreams come true if we work hard to achieve them.

“You want to be like daddy since you have started to walk with a ball, and now you are on the path you have chosen to take.

“We will support you every single day, my love. The whole family is proud of you.

“Keep enjoying the game, work hard and have a lot of experiences on your football journey. We love you.”