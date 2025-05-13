Leeds make contact with Mainz coach Henriksen

Tribal Football
Mainz coach Bo Henriksen is being linked with Leeds United.

After winning promotion back to the Premier League, doubts have emerged over the status of manager Daniel Farke at Leeds.

It's been suggested the Leeds board have doubts about whether Farke can successfully keep them in the top-flight next season.

Bold is reporting contact has been established between Henriksen and Leeds in recent days. Asked about the claims, the Dane refused to comment in a text message to the newspaper.

Henriksen signed a new deal with Mainz in January to 2027, having re-established the club in the Bundesliga after they appeared set for relegation last year.

And it's this work by Henriksen which has led to an approach from Leeds over the past week.

