Galatasaray eye shock move for Man United flop Jadon Sancho

Galatasaray are said to be readying a move for Man United winger Jadon Sancho as he continues to underwhelm while on loan at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old has failed to live up to the hype after leaving Borussia Dortmund to join Man United back in 2021.

Currently on loan at Chelsea, Sancho has struggled for consistent first-team football, scoring four goals and providing eight assists in his 39 games across all competitions.

Chelsea have a £25 million obligation to buy the winger as part of their agreement with Man United but will reportedly be able to get out if it for a fee of just £5 million.

Turkish journalist Arda Ozkurt, Galatasaray are now willing to give Sancho an escape and are ‘investigating’ his situation.

Sancho’s current contract with Man United looks set to expire in 2026 with little indication he will be rewarded a new contract.