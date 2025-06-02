Leeds United, Fulham and West Ham to fight for Hamburg striker Selke in free transfer

Leeds United, Fulham and West Ham United will go all out to sign Hamburg striker David Selke this summer as his contract is set to expire.

Selke's Hamburg contract expires on June 30 and he is yet to agree on an extension with club bosses and while he could stay at the club if a deal is agreed, a switch to the Premier League would be more lucrative and could help transform his career. Having already played for RB Leipzig, Werder Bremen, Hertha BSC, and FC Köln the veteran striker may want a change of scenery before he retires in the coming years.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 6ft 5in striker has just scored 23 goals in 33 games for Hamburg as he helped the side secure promotion back to the Bundesliga after an eight-year second-tier hiatus. Sport Bild and Sky Germany report that Selke’s current club has offered him a two-year deal with an extension option and an annual salary of around €1.8m which would likely be much bigger in the English top flight.

He currently remains available to all clubs on a free due to the fact that his HSV contract expires at the end of the month, and now Express Sport understands that Leeds chiefs have been in direct contact to explore Selke's personal demands. The face Leeds will need a top striker after being promoted from the Championship and him being available for free makes it look like the perfect summer signing for manager Daniel Farke.