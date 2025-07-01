Leeds United confirm that Firpo has left the club now his contract has expired

Leeds United can confirm that Junior Firpo has left following the expiration of his contract.

Both Junior Firpo and Sam Byram are out of contract following the Championship title win, with the former expected to leave imminently now that is deal is over. Firpo moved to Leeds in 2021 for a fee in the region of £13m from Barcelona who had signed him from Betis in 2019 and now leaves having helped Leeds back to the Premier League last season.

The Club released a statement on the defender and wished him all the best for the future which look increasingly likely to be in Spain.

“Junior has played a huge part for the football club both on and off the pitch during his time at Leeds United. His infectious personality made him a popular figure at Thorp Arch, as well as with supporters when he represented the club during his many community appearances.

“He now moves on to a new challenge having played 119 times for Leeds and will always be remembered in history as part of a title-winning team.

“Thank you and good luck, champion. You will always be welcome back at Elland Road.

“He’s magic don’t you know, his name is Junior, Junior Firpo.”

Estadio Deportivo are now reporting over the weekend they are waiting for official confirmation of the Dominican Republic international’s return to Real Betis, six years after his departure from Heliopolis in what will be an emotional reunion.