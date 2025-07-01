Tribal Football
Most Read
The 51 Premier League players out of contract today including Partey and Calvert-Lewin
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Inter manager Chivu on CWC delays: Weather? I hope a decision is made before it starts
João Pedro "is now flying to the US" to complete Chelsea move in time for CWC clash

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Musonda announces retirement

Paul Vegas
Ex-Chelsea midfielder Musonda announces retirement
Ex-Chelsea midfielder Musonda announces retirementAction Plus
Former Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda has announced he's hanging up the boots at the age of 28.

Musonda joined Chelsea in 2012 from Anderlecht and made his debut in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He eventually made seven appearances for the Blues, with his time in London plagued by injury.

As a Chelsea player, Musonda spent time on-loan with Real Betis, Celtic and Vitesse Arnhem

He came off contract at Cyprus' Anorthosis Famagusta at the end of last season.

And speaking to Rising Ballers, Musonda stated: "I've got a big announcement today. It's not easy but it's something I've been thinking about for a long time.

"After reflecting on my experiences and who I am, I've realised I want to live with purpose to inspire and motivate others."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMusonda Charly Jr.ChelseaAnderlechtVitesseBetisCelticFootball Transfers
Related Articles
João Pedro "is now flying to the US" to complete Chelsea move in time for CWC clash
Tottenham prepare bid for West Ham midfielder Kudus
Gyokeres furious with Sporting CP president Varandas; ready to BLANK preseason call