Ex-Chelsea midfielder Musonda announces retirement

Former Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda has announced he's hanging up the boots at the age of 28.

Musonda joined Chelsea in 2012 from Anderlecht and made his debut in 2017.

He eventually made seven appearances for the Blues, with his time in London plagued by injury.

As a Chelsea player, Musonda spent time on-loan with Real Betis, Celtic and Vitesse Arnhem.

He came off contract at Cyprus' Anorthosis Famagusta at the end of last season.

And speaking to Rising Ballers, Musonda stated: "I've got a big announcement today. It's not easy but it's something I've been thinking about for a long time.

"After reflecting on my experiences and who I am, I've realised I want to live with purpose to inspire and motivate others."