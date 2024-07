Leeds signing Rodon posts Spurs farewell

Leeds United signing Joe Rodon has posted a farewell to Tottenham.

Rodon signed permanently with Leeds last week after his time on-loan last season.

The Welshman posted to social media: "A huge thank you to everyone at @spursofficial.

"It was a pleasure to play for the club with such great teammates and I would like to thank the fans for the support they showed me throughout my time here.

"Now it’s time for a new adventure!"