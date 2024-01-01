Rodon to join Leeds as Gray moves to Tottenham

Joe Rodon 'Set to Join' Leeds United as Gray Moves to Tottenham

Rodon looks to join Leeds in what will be a huge transfer for the club.

Tottenham star Joe Rodon is returning to Leeds United on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defender was on loan at the Elland Road club and impressed in the Championship last season.

Leeds, who do have financial difficulties of their own, will pay roughly £10 million.

Per The Mirror, Spurs have reluctantly agreed to the deal, as it lets them sign Archie Gray.

The Leeds United midfielder will be heading into Spurs for a similar larger fee compared to the one Leeds are paying for Rodon.

Gray was close to a move to Brentford, but their payment structure did not appeal to Leeds.