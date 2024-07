DONE DEAL: Leeds sign Tottenham defender Rodon

Leeds United have signed Tottenham defender Joe Rodon.

Rodon moves to Leeds for an undisclosed fee and has penned a deal to 2028.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Wales international returns to Elland Road after an impressive year on loan last season.

Rodon joins Leeds as Archie Gray leaves in the opposite direction to Spurs.

Rodon made 50 appearances for Leeds last term.