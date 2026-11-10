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Leeds set out Calvert-Lewin extension plan

Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.Profimedia

Leeds United will use the international break to step up contract talks with star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The former Everton man has indicated a clear desire to commit his future to Elland Road and the club have firmly rejected the recent transfer links to Manchester United.

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Leeds made a bold move to bring in the 29-year-old back in June 2025 after several injury-plagued seasons at Everton.

However, as a show of faith, Calvert-Lewin was made the club's highest-paid player, and he's followed up that gesture with some brilliant form and long-term fitness over his 18 months at Elland Road.

He ended last season with 15 goals scored across all competitions, a personal tally he's not hit since 2020/21, and all parties are happy with renewal talks. 

His current deal expires in June 2028, and as per TEAMtalk, the new contract should extend his link until at least 2030, and beyond his 33rd birthday.

Calvert-Lewin's agent will be on duty for the negotiations with the player himself away on UEFA Nations League duty with England.

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